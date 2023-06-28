Dustin Milligan, Brenda Song, Tony Cavalero, Jason Biggs, Doug Jones & Arturo Castro Join Rotten Science’s ‘Operation Taco Gary’s’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Rotten Science has rounded out the cast for its first feature, Operation Taco Gary’s, enlisting Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Brenda Song (Dollface), Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones), Jason Biggs (American Pie), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) and Arturo Castro (The Menu) for roles opposite the previously announced Simon Rex.

Written and directed by Michael Kvamme, the film tells the story of Danny (Rex), an off-the-grid conspiracy theorist takes his estranged brother, Luke (Milligan), on a road trip with a secret agenda. Details as to the characters to be played by our other new cast members haven’t been disclosed.

Matthew Vaughan, Rotten Science and Milligan will produce, with Jimmy Miller and Matt Riley exec producing for Mosaic, along with Brian David Cange. Range Select, a division of Range Media Partners, is repping the film on the sales side.

Said writer-director Kvamme, “We’re so lucky to have Dustin joining our film to play Luke. He’s compelling to watch and someone whom the audience will certainly relate with. We’ve been able to assemble a remarkable ensemble who we think will yield the best possible version of Operation Taco Gary’s.”

Best known for his role as Ted Mullens on the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt’s Creek, Mulligan has also been seen on shows like Rutherford Falls and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, among others. Recent film credits for the actor include The People We Hate at the Wedding, Mack & Rita and A Simple Favor.

Song has played major roles on series like Dollface, Station 19 and Dads, having broken out earlier in her career on the Disney Channel shows The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. Notable film credits for her include The Social Network and Like Mike.

Part of the cast of HBO’s televangelist family comedy series The Righteous Gemstones, which just recently returned for its third season, Calavero has also been seen on The Conners, Miracle Workers and more. His credits in film include The Binge and sequel It’s A Wonderful Binge, as well as Netflix’s Mötley Crüe pic The Dirt, which had him playing Ozzy Osbourne.

Best known for roles in the American Pie franchise and Orange Is the New Black, Biggs has also been seen in films like Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Who We Are Now and Prozac Nation. Also coming up for him is the romantic comedy Best. Christmas. Ever. in which he stars opposite Heather Graham and more.

Known for his creature work in films like Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Jones has most recently gotten into prosthetics as Saru on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery, which will return for its fifth and final season next year. Other recent credits include Hocus Pocus 2 and What We Do in the Shadows.

Castro has appeared on series like Mr. Corman, Broad City and Narcos, and in films like The Menu, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Yes Day and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, to name a few. He’ll next appear in Prime Video’s Road House reimagining with Jake Gyllenhaal, among other projects.

Milligan is repped by Gersh, Red Management, Anonymous Content and McKuin Frankel Whitehead; Song by Brookside Artist Management, CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Cavalero by Gersh, Nicole Garcia Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; Biggs by CAA and Entertainment 360; Jones by Omnipop Talent Group; and Castro by Mosaic, WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.