‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Olivia Williams & Jodhi May Join Max Series In Recastings As Anna Foerster Boards As New Director

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Williams (The Crown) and Jodhi May (The Witcher) have joined the cast of the Max Original series Dune: The Sisterhood (w/t).

Williams is taking over the role of Tula Harkonnen following Shirley Henderson’s exit in February. May is being recast in the role of Natalya as Indira Varma steps down due to a scheduling conflict, Deadline hears.

Additionally, Anna Foerster (Lou) will direct multiple episodes including the premiere. Foerster is taking over duties following Johan Renck’s exit which Deadline announced exclusively earlier this year.

Set within the mystical world of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: The Sisterhood (w/t) follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The series is adapted from the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Diane Ademu-John serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional EPs include Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Mark Tobey and Jordan Goldberg as well as Brian Herbert and with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert on behalf of the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson is co-producer.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that released its first installment to critical acclaim in October 2021.

Williams is repped by Independent Talent Group, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello, et al. May is repped by Accelerate and APA. Foerster is repped by WME and Paul Hastings, LLP.