‘Double Cross’ & ‘Terror Lake Drive’ Among 4 Renewals At ALLBLK; ‘Involved’ Sets Omarion’s Co-Star

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks streaming service, ALLBLK, has renewed four of its most popular series including Double Cross, Terror Lake Drive, Hush and Wicked City.

The vigilante “Wonder Twins,” are back as Double Cross returns for its fifth season. Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan will reprise their roles as crime fighters Erica and Eric Cross, respectively, and continue their crusade against child trafficking no matter the cost. This season the duo is faced with a case hitting extremely close to home as Eric’s newborn son is kidnapped. Meanwhile, the twins discover a bus full of elementary school children has mysteriously vanished. With the stakes higher than ever it will take a village to get everyone home safely.

Hush, which has been renewed for a second season set to premiere in November, follows the story of top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality, and best-selling author, Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake) who finds herself entangled in a web of lies, sex, and murder that could cost her everything. In Season 2, Logan is determined to clear her name and reclaim her fame. She must utilize her pawns not only to help free her but cover up more than what they promised at whatever costs before the secrets of the penthouse are exposed. The series also stars Candiace Dillard Bassett, Caryn Ward Ross, Erica Mena and TS Madison.

Season 3 of Terror Lake Drive: Summer Purge, premiering in December, picks up 5 years later and follows a Georgia family who mysteriously inherits a luxury property home on Lake Levi, the grounds previously known as (the haunted) Freeman Lakes.

When Wicked City returns for its sophomore season, five powerful Black witches push their powers to new heights and uncover dark secrets that attract dangerous enemies. The series is slated to premiere in October.

“ALLBLK’s long-time originals Double Cross and Terror Lake Drive and new originals Hush and Wicked City premiered with strong, positive responses from our viewers,” shared Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, ALLBLK & WE tv. “Naturally, our goal is always to give the viewers what they want. The renewal of these fan-favorite series continues to prove ALLBLK’s commitment to creating provocative thrilling content, for Black audiences and from Black creatives, that keeps our viewers on the edge of their seats and of course, wanting more.”

In addition to the four renewals, the streamer is announcing Ashanti Harris and Zing Ashford as the two victors of their 2023 “Shoot Your Shot” national casting call which took place this evening during the American Black Film Festival. Harris secured a starring role as Shayla Williams in ALLBLK’s upcoming scripted dramedy, Involved, co-created, executive produced and starring singer/songwriter/author/actor Omarion. Harris. Additionally, the judges were impressed enough with Ashford, she was also offered a role in the series.

This national search and final audition came down to five promising actresses who performed scenes in front of a live audience opposite celebrity reader Lance Gross. Harris and Ashford were selected by a panel of expert judges including Omarion, Romeo Miller, casting director Leah Daniels-Butler, Brett Dismuke, Nikki Love, (SVP Development & Original Production, Scripted ALLBLK & WE tv), Michelle Le Fleur (Executive Producer, Involved) and Kevin Boyd (Writer, Involved).

“There was some substantial talent on this stage tonight!” shared series co-creator Omarion. “I’m truly thankful to all five actresses for giving their all and bringing their own vibe & flavor to the character but Ashanti truly embodied the essence of Shayla Williams and brought the character to life right before our eyes. I’m confident in the decision made tonight and look forward to working with Ashanti and putting that energy on the TV screen for the world to see. It’s Involved 2024. Let’s gooo.”

Produced by ALLBLK Involved will commence filming this fall. Omarion, Tommy Morgan Jr., Kevin G. Boyd and Deji LaRay serve as co-creators and executive producers alongside executive producers Michelle Le Fleur, Bentley Kyle Evans, Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.