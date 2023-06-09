You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Donald Trump Indictment Unsealed: Read The 37-Count Filing In Classified Documents Case
Special Counsel Jack Smith On Donald Trump Indictment: “We Have One Set Of Laws In This Country And They Apply To Everyone”

By Ted Johnson, Dominic Patten

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Just over an hour after a federal indictment of Donald Trump was unsealed, Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a brief statement on Friday in which he underscored the gravity of the case and why it should be brought.

“Our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the rest of the world,” Smith said. “We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone.”

Smith said that he would seek a speedy trial, but he also seemed to counter some of Trump’s attacks — including that this was a “boxes hoax” — by arguing that the case was about national security.

“Our laws that protect our national defense information are critical to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced,” Smith said. “Violation of those laws put our country at risk.”

Smith did not go into the details of the indictment, but instead urged people to read it.

“The indictment was voted by a grand jury of citizens in the southern district of Florida, and I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged,” Smith said.

Smith’s brief statement was covered live on all the cabler newsers, as well as on CBS and ABC Special Reports. On the West Coast, NBC continued its pre-recorded coverage of the French Open tennis semifinal between the victorious Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. 

Smith did not take questions from reporters. He said that he would seek a speedy trial. If that is the case, that likely would take place in the midst of the presidential campaign.

“It is very important for me to note that the defendant in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. To that end, my office will seek a speedy trial in this matter,” Smith said.

