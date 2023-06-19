Donald Trump Tells Fox News’ Bret Baier Why He Didn’t Just Return ALL Classified Documents: “I Was Very Busy” To Sort Through Boxes

Fox News has released a preview clip of anchor Bret Baier’s interview with Donald Trump, the former president’s first sit down since he was indicted last week on federal charges related to his withholding of classified documents.

According to the clip (watch it below), Trump offered another explanation for why he didn’t just return the classified material, even in response to a subpoena: He was too busy to sort through the boxes where they were kept.

Baier also asked Trump about a central claim of the indictment: That he had an aide move the boxes to other locations after telling his attorneys he had fully complied with the subpoena. At least in the clip, Trump did not challenge that version of events.

The first part of the interview will air on Fox News’ Special Report at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, and the second part the following evening.

In the clip, Baier noted to Trump that the National Archives and Records Administration asked for the return of the documents.

“No. And I gave them some,” Trump said.

“Baier responded, “And then they said they went to DOJ to subpoena you to get it.”

Trump responded, “Which they’ve never done before.”

Baier then asked, “Why not just hand them over then?”

“Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to NARA yet. And I was very busy as you have sort of seen.”

Baier added, “Yeah, but according to the indictment, you then tell this aide to move to other locations after telling your lawyers to say you’d fully complied with the subpoena when you hadn’t.”

Trump responded, “Before I send boxes over, I have to take all my things out. These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things.”

In an interview with Martha MacCallum on Monday afternoon, Baier said that during the hour-long sit down, Trump denied “flatly” some aspects of the indictment, including its account of a 2021 recording in which he acknowledged that documents were still classified and that he could no longer declassify them because he was out of the White House. He also denied having a document with war plans, Baier said. The Fox anchor noted that even though the magistrate judge talk Trump not to talk about the specifics of the case with a list of potential witnesses, he talked extensively about specifics during the interview.

Baier said that Trump continued to bash Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, now his chief rival for the GOP nomination. When presented with an extensive list of former Trump cabinet members no longer supporting him, Trump said that they were “just the wrong people for the job.”

This was Trump’s first interview with Baier since 2018. Trump also participated in a Fox News town hall in 2020 that was moderated by Baier and MacCallum and held at the Lincoln Memorial.