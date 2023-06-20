Federal Judge Sets Donald Trump Trial Date For August, Timing Subject To Likely “Modifications”

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Trump
Donald Trump’s trial on federal charges of withholding classified documents is scheduled to start on August 14, a date that is likely to change.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set the date in an order on Tuesday, but she conditioned the date on “modifications to be made as necessary as this matter proceeds.” Given the sensitive nature of the classified documents in the case, and the expectation that Trump’s legal team will mount a number of pre-trial challenges, the date is likely to be pushed back.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment at an arraignment last week. An aide, Walt Nauta, is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

Prosecutors claim that even after he was issued a subpoena, Trump withheld documents he took with him after leaving the White House. The documents included highly classified secrets, including those related to nuclear capabilities. In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday, Trump said that he did not return the boxes of documents because they also included some of his personal items, and he did not have time to go through them.

Cannon wrote that the trial, to take place in Fort Pierce, FL, is scheduled to last two weeks.

