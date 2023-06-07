Feds Arrest ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Over Jan. 6 Capitol Siege; Faces Obstruction & Other Charges

Jay Johnston was arrested today in LA for his participation in the January 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The benched Bob’s Burgers actor surrendered to the FBI at their field office Wednesday after the Department of Justice issued warrant for him yesterday (read it here). Johnston is expected to appear in federal court in California later today.

Part of a “group assault,” according to other court documents, Johnston has been charged with obstruction of law enforcement performing their duties, as well as misdemeanors of entering a restricted area, and hampering the conduct of government business (read it here).

Sought by the FBI since March 2021, the involvement of the man who voiced Jimmy Pesto in dozens of episodes of the Fox animated series wasn’t exactly breaking news. An alum of Mr. Show with Bob and David, Better Call Saul and The Sarah Silverman Program, Johnston was sidelined from Bob’s Burgers back in December 2021 for his role among the Donald Trump supporting MAGA mob who stormed the Capitol that day over two years ago.

As they have with literally thousands of suspects, the feds put out photos of Johnston not long after the January 6 attack:

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

As the screenshot heavy documents make clear, the circulation of the images of Johnston got a pretty quick response:

On or about March 8, 2021, an attorney contacted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center (“NTOC”) and stated that s/he represented JAY JAMES JOHNSTON, who was the individual pictured in publicly disseminated photographs 247-AFO.

The FBI has interviewed three current or former associates of JOHNSTON, all of whom identified JOHNSTON as the individual in the above photographs of 247-AFO. One of these associates provided the FBI with a text message in which JOHNSTON acknowledged being at the Capitol on January 6, stating “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic.”

Records from United Airlines show that JOHNSTON had a round-trip flight reservation from Los Angeles, California to Washington, D.C. departing on January 4, 2021 and returning on January 7, 2021.

Over 1,023 January 6 rioters have been arrested so far, with nearly 280 behind bars of of the about 490 sentenced.