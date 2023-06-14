Donald Trump Arraignment: Fox News Tops Total Day And Primetime Viewers On Tuesday Among Cable News Networks; MSNBC Draws Most During Hearing Coverage

Fox News edged out MSNBC in total viewers and a key demographic in total day and primetime on Tuesday, when Donald Trump’s arraignment in Miami dominated coverage.

MSNBC’s coverage of the hearing itself — including Trump’s trek to the Miami courthouse, arrest and not guilty plea during the 2 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET time frame — topped other cable news networks in total viewers.

In total day viewers, Fox News averaged 1.45 million viewers, compared to 1.44 million for MSNBC and 760,000 for CNN.

In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 187,000, compared to 180,000 for MSNBC and 161,000 for CNN.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 2.42 million, compared to 2.41 million for MSNBC and 948,000 for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 295,000, compared to 273,000 for MSNBC and 220,000 for CNN. Fox News was the only major cable network to carry Trump’s post-arraignment speech at his resort in Bedminster, NJ. CNN and MSNBC skipped the speech, with anchors warning of Trump’s penchant for misinformation.

Smaller conservative rival Newsmax, which also carried Trump’s speech, saw a primetime bump in viewership, averaging 602,000.

In the 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET hour, when Trump as booked and processed and later appeared before a magistrate judge for the brisk arraignment hearing, MSNBC averaged 2.2 million viewers, compared to 1.74 million for Fox News and 1.56 million for CNN.

In the 25-54 demo during that time frame, CNN topped with 301,000, compared to 290,000 for MSNBC and 201,000 for Fox News. Networks began to report on Trump’s “not guilty” plea shortly after 3 p.m. ET. During the 3 p.m. ET hour itself, MSNBC topped in total viewers with 2.3 million and in adults 25-54, with 311,000.

The Five was the top show of the day in total viewers, averaging 3 million, while Hannity finished first in viewers 25-54, averaging 348,000.

Trump’s speech started during the 8 p.m. ET hour. Fox News averaged 2.41 million, compared to 2.37 million for MSNBC and 1.04 million for CNN. MSNBC and CNN instead aired analysis and interviews about the Trump arraignment. Newsmax drew 832,000 during the hour.

The figures are from Nielsen via Fox News and MSNBC.

Last week, MSNBC posted a rare weekly ratings primetime win, boosted at least in part by the news of Trump’s indictment. The network said that on Tuesday, it also topped the 6 a.m. hour with Morning Joe, the 4 p.m. hour with Deadline: White House and the 6 p.m. hour with The Beat with Ari Melber.