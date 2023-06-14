Fox News Chyron Labels Joe Biden A “Wannabe Dictator” As Network Airs Donald Trump’s Post-Arraignment Address; CNN & MSNBC Skip Live Carriage Of Speech

CNN and MSNBC decided to skip live carriage of former President Donald Trump’s post-arraignment speech Tuesday night, leaving Fox News as the only major cable news network to cover it live.

Fox News not only carried the entire speech, but at one point the network went to a split screen of President Joe Biden speaking at the White House and Trump in Bedminster, NJ. The network’s chyron read, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to a 37-count indictment in which he is accused of concealing materials containing top national secrets and attempting to obstruct federal officials efforts to retrieve them.

Chyron shown Tuesday on Fox News Channel

In the speech, Trump blasted special prosecutor Jack Smith and aired a long list of grievances while making the claim that Biden is behind the charges against him. In fact, Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as special prosecutor to investigate Trump, and also appointed a special prosecutor to probe Biden’s retention of classified documents.

Earlier in the evening, when Trump arrived at his Bedminster club to give the speech, CNN’s Anderson Cooper explained to viewers, “We are not going to take it live, but we’ll monitor it” with anything that might be newsworthy. Anchor Jake Tapper said that they bypassed live carriage of the speech because “frankly he says a lot of things that are not true and sometimes potentially dangerous.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow told viewers: “There is a cost to us as a news organization to knowingly broadcast untrue things. We are here to bring you the news. It hurts our ability to do that if we live broadcast what we fully expect in advance to be a litany of lies and false accusations, no matter who says them.”

After Trump’s arraignment in April on New York state felony charges, both Fox News and CNN carried the speech, though the latter cut away shortly before it ended. Last month, CNN faced intense internal strife after the network featured Trump at a town hall, where he went into a volley of falsehoods and unfounded claims. CEO Chris Licht, who championed the town hall, was let go last week and replaced by an interim leadership team.

Back in April, Maddow made similar comments in explaining to viewers why the network wasn’t taking that address live.

On Tuesday, Maddow added: “We take our responsibility seriously. We revisit decisions like this all the time. We make the best call that we can in real time every time. But tonight our call is this: We will monitor that speech by the newly indicted former president. We will not carry his remarks live. If he says anything newsworthy, we promise we will turn that right around to bring it back to you.”

Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid were anchoring a primetime special focusing on Trump’s arraignment and went with legal and political analysis instead of the speech.

CNN featured Tapper’s interview with John Dean and Carl Bernstein as they compared Watergate to the present moment, as a former president running to return to office attacks the legal system as illegitimate.

CNN later showed excerpts of the speech, but Tapper prefaced it by telling viewers that Trump makes “untrue and unfounded claims about the charges against him and the people he thinks are behind it.” He said that in the clip, Trump did talk about what could be part of his defense.

Trump said: “This day will go down in infamy, and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps even more importantly, the president who together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits and Marxists tried to destroy American democracy. But they will fail, and we will win bigger and better.”

Trump went on to argue that the law in the case applied to the Presidential Records Act, not the Espionage Act. The President Records Act, Trump noted, was “civil, not criminal. I had every right to have these documents.”