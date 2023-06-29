Dominic Purcell Replaces Late Ray Stevenson In ‘Cassino In Ischia’ Movie From Republic Pictures & Paramount Global

EXCLUSIVE: Prison Break and Legends Of Tomorrow star Dominic Purcell is replacing the late Ray Stevenson in Paramount and Republic Pictures’ movie Cassino In Ischia, which is now back underway in Italy.

Production came to an abrupt halt in late May after lead actor Stevenson suffered sudden illness and was rushed to hospital where he passed away aged 58.

Purcell takes on the role of Nic Cassino, a former action star who is knocked off his perch by the next generation of action heroes. In an attempt to revive his career, he travels to Italy to make the first ever “Neo-Realist” action film with a down on his luck Italian director. When unresolved family struggles resurface, he is forced to reconcile all he left behind on his road to fame.

Pic is being produced by Martin Scorsese collaborator Barbara DeFina, whose credits with the filmmaker include Silence, Casino, Cape Fear, The Color Of Money, and others.

Frank Ciota directs from a script by his brother Joseph Ciota. The duo previously collaborated on Stiffs and Ciao America. Producers are Isola Verde Films and DeFina Film Productions, with executive producers set as Frank Ciota, Joe Ciota, and Cristina Giubbetti for Cattleya.

Production continues in Rome, Naples, and on the island of Ischia. The Republic Pictures acquisition will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Purcell recently starred in Netflix’s supernatural thriller Blood Red Sky. He is best known for series Prison Break and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, as well as movies Killer Elite, The Bag Man, Blood Creek and Straw Dogs.

He is repped by UTA and Hopetown Entertainment.