Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program Expanding To All California Counties

Dolly Parton is reversing the sentiment of her hit song “9 to 5.” In California, it’s all giving and no taking.

California is kicking off a statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to all 58 counties. The program provides universal access to free books in the mail every month, including bilingual options, for approximately 2 million children over the next several years.

The program is currently active in areas across 30 counties in California and this expansion is expected to fully cover the entire state by 2028.

“Dolly Parton unites us through her music — and through her commitment to helping all kids develop a love for reading,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “With this statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, California is on track to put more free books in children’s hands than any other state in the nation — broadening millions of young minds to a world of unlimited possibilities.”

Dolly Parton said she appreciated the support.

“I’m so thrilled at the overwhelming support to make my Imagination Library available to every child in California! I want to thank Senator Shannon Grove and Senator Toni Atkins for inspiring tremendous support from California legislators and Governor Gavin Newsom for enthusiastically signing this bill. Today is an amazing milestone for children and families across the state! We still have a lot of work to do, but together we can inspire a love of reading in children across California that will last a lifetime.”