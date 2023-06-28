Dogwoof Takes International Sales Rights On Ukrainian War Doc ‘20 Days In Mariupol’ 

EXCLUSIVE: London-based documentary specialist Dogwoof has acquired international sales rights to Mstyslav Chernov’s documentary feature 20 Days in Mariupol following its award-winning bow at Sheffield DocFest.

The doc picked up the Tim Hetherington Award at Sheffield, the latest award it has clinched during its expansive festival run. The film debuted at Sundance, where it won the Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary. A co-production between The Associated Press and FRONTLINE, the doc also won Best Film at DocuDays, Best Director at DocEdge, and filmmakers Chernov, Vasilisa Stepanenko, Evgeniy Maloletka, and Lori Hinnant won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service reporting for their work on the doc.

A native Ukrainian and Associated Press journalist, 20 Days In Mariupol marks Chernov’s documentary feature debut. The pic offers a first-person account of the 20 days he and his AP colleagues Maloletka and Stepanenko spent documenting Russia’s invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine. The doc captures shocking images of Russian troops targeting civilians, killing children, the elderly, and thousands of others. Among the atrocities was the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital.

The film also shows the challenges Chernov faced trying to upload the footage he and his colleagues were taking. Sometimes he could use a satellite phone; other times Ukrainian military officials would guide him to one of the very few places in Mariupol still with an internet connection.

Dogwoof will handle all sales on the pic, excluding North America, where PBS Distribution has acquired rights.

“We are honored to bring 20 Days in Mariupol to audiences internationally,” said Cleo Veger, Dogwoof’s Head of Sales. “Mstyslav Chernov and the AP-Frontline team have made an incredible film that highlights the vital role of journalists. The courage of the team is awe-inspiring and makes for essential viewing.”

AP Senior Vice President and Executive Editor Julie Pace added: “20 Days in Mariupol is a testament to the value of eyewitness journalism. We are pleased to work with Dogwoof to bring this important film to audiences across the globe.”

The deal was negotiated by Cliff Decatrel, Head of Development for The Associated Press, and Veger.