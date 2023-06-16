You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving After Allegedly Crashing Car Into A House Earlier This Year

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Flash's Andy & Barbara Muschietti Talk Spielberg & '81 French Musical: Miramax Presents The Film That Lit My Fuse
Read the full story

L.A. Dodgers ‘Pride Night’ Drawing Several Thousand Protesters Outside Stadium

People hold signs during a prayer service outside Dodger Stadium Friday, June 16, 2023 AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

A crowd protesting the Dodgers’ decision to invite the controversial Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its “Pride Night” has gathered outside Dodger Stadium today.

The assembly is taking place hours before the 7:10 first pitch of the team’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

The “Catholics for Catholics” organization is the organizer of the protest, which so far appears peaceful and without opposition. Most fans attending tonight’s game will not show up for several hours.

Related Story

L.A. Dodgers Clayton Kershaw Announces Team's Revived "Christian Faith And Family Day" Event

Protesters are currently at Parking Lot 13 outside Dodger Stadium. Whether they will attempt to disrupt arrivals outside the stadium or protest inside has not been revealed.

The protest is the latest marker on what’s become a public relations nightmare for the Dodgers. They disinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to “Pride Night” when Catholics initially protested their involvement, then reinvited them when gay rights organizations threatened to pull out of the event.

On Monday, the team was slammed in a statement from Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, and the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services.

“A professional baseball team has shockingly chosen to honor a group whose lewdness and vulgarity in mocking our Lord, His Mother, and consecrated women cannot be overstated,” the archbishops said. “This is not just offensive and painful to Christians everywhere; it is blasphemy.”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are slated to receive the Community Hero Award during a pregame ceremony.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

17 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad