‘Doctor Who’ Casts BAFTA-Winner Lenny Rush As Member Of Time Lord’s Team

Doctor Who has yet another new recruit.

Lenny Rush, the BAFTA-winning star of BBC comedy Am I Being Unreasonable?, has joined the iconic sci-fi series as Time Lord companion Morris. No further details were given about his role.

Rush, 14, won Best Male Performance for Daisy May Cooper’s Am I Being Unreasonable? last month. He has previously appeared in shows including A Christmas Carol and Dodger.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “This is what Doctor Who‘s all about, brand new talent from the next generation, and no one’s more talented than Lenny. He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor’s greatest nightmare, so hold on tight.”

Ncuti Gatwa will make his debut as Doctor Who later this year, with the series landing on the BBC in UK and Disney+ internationally. Other newcomers include Millie Gibson and Yasmin Finney.