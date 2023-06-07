‘Doctor Who’: Bonnie Langford Returns To Reprise Mel Bush Role

A familiar character will be returning to Doctor Who. Bonnie Langford will once again reprise her legendary role as Melanie Bush, joining Ncuti Gatwa who plays the Fifteenth Doctor in the new series, the BBC revealed today.

Langford first joined Doctor Who in 1986 as the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors played by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, before returning in a cameo role in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back,” said Langford. “To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air during that period.

“Open those TARDIS doors wide, because Bonnie’s back! What an honour, delight and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie, after too long away,” said showrunner Russell T. Davies. “And this isn’t just a cameo, Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor’s side, just like the old days.”

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland and Disney+ elsewhere.