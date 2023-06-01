‘Doctor Death’, ‘Queer As Folk’ & ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Head To Rebranded Channel 4 Streaming Service

Channel 4 has picked up a wealth of U.S. content for its rebranded streaming service including Dr. Death, Queer As Folk and Becoming Elizabeth.

The shows will become available over the coming months on the streaming service that was previously called All4 but is now simply titled Channel 4.

Leading the acquisitions slate is NBC’s Doctor Death Season 1, which was based on the hugely successful podcast of the same name. Peacock’s Queer as Folk U.S., meanwhile, is heading to its natural home 25 years after Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 breakout first aired. That show was cancelled by Peacock after one season.

The pair were acquired from NBCUniversal alongside The Girl from Plainville.

Elsewhere, Anya Reiss’ Becoming Elizabeth aired on Starz last year and tells the story of England’s most iconic queen, while Channel 4 has also bought Cruel Summer from eOne.

The Channel 4 streaming service appears to be following the lead of BBC iPlayer and ITVX by buttressing the platform with U.S. acquisitions alongside originals in order to persuade people to use the player as a ‘destination’ rather than a ‘catch-up service’. Channel 4 is also touting upcoming originals such as Screw Season 2, Before We Die Season 2 and Bridget Christie comedy The Change from Clarkson’s Farm producer Expectation.

The youth-skewing network made the eyebrow-raising decision to change its streamer’s name from All4 to Channel 4 last year and is now the only UK broadcaster whose linear channel has the same name as its streamer.

“By bringing all our shows together under our iconic ‘Channel 4’ brand, we’re making it even easier for audiences, particularly younger viewers, to find and stream the very best telly available in the UK,” said Channel 4 Chief Marketing Officer Zaid Al-Qassab.