Djimon Hounsou Signs with Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Djimon Hounsou, the two-time Academy Award-nominated actor known for roles in Ed Zwick’s Blood Diamond and Jim Sheridan‘s In America, has signed with Range Media Partners for management.

Breaking out with a role in Steven Spielberg’s 1997 drama Amistad, which brought him both a Golden Globe nomination and a NAACP Image Award, Hounsou is also known for turns in films like Gladiator, Captain Marvel, King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword, The Island and Constantine, to name a few.

He’s been a part of some of the biggest franchise of the last decade, with roles in A Quiet Place Part II, The King’s Man, the Shazam! films and Guardians of the Galaxy, and will soon reprise his AQP role in Paramount’s Michael Sarnoski-directed horror A Quiet Place: Day One. Other forthcoming features in which he stars include Sony’s racing pic Gran Turismo, based on the hit video games, opposite David Harbour and Orlando Bloom, and Zack Snyder’s multi-part Netflix space epic Rebel Moon.

Hounsou also founded the independent production company Fanaticus, geared toward championing and promoting the stories of Africa, directing and starring under the banner in the 2018 doc In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven. Following the actor as he returns to his home country of Benin, the film weaves together a story of a man rediscovering the core of his past and the lessons that the world can learn from a misrepresented way of life.

Also known for his work as an activist, Hounsou appeared before the United States Senate on behalf of the Runaway and Homeless Youth Act in 2008, opening the UN General Assembly with a speech about the impact of climate change on developing nations the following year. On December 2, 2019, which marked the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, he took to the United Nations in New York City to announce the formation of the Djimon Hounsou Foundation, a California-based nonprofit aiming to reconnect the African Diaspora with the motherland and combat both modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

Hounsou continues to be represented by Nelson Davis.