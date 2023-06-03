Dispatches From The Picket Lines, Day 32: A Congresswoman Joins The Fray Outside Sony, Chris Keyser Pickets Disney, David Milch Hits Fox – Plus Bagels From Snoop & Dre

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
WGA negotiating committee co-chair Chris Keyser issued a clarion call to members and supporters earlier today.

“When you walk in circles in front of every studio in town,” he tells the guild’s members in the clip (watch it below), “you are carrying with you a cause that is larger than just us and this business, though just us and this business would have been enough. We are marching for labor, and labor is watching us.”

Not long after, Keyser put those ideas into action, taking to the picket lines outside Disney alongside writer Will Landman and, according to Landman, a very nice Bradley Whitford.

The scene outside Sony involved another guild leader, as WGAW President Meredith Stiehm marched alongside U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA), whose district includes Culver City and who held a sign that read, “Greedy execs hate honking!”

Michael Price, creator of Netflix’s F Is For Family, was also at Sony, where he staged a show reunion with co-creator Bill Burr, Eric Goldberg, Pete Tibbals and Henry Gammill.

Over near Melrose, picketers who were out on the line got a tasty surprise when Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre sent over bagels.

Not only that, Snoop announced, out of respect for the strike, he and Dre would be moving two shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his breakout album Doggystyle to October. They had been scheduled for June 27 & 28.

“Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations,” Snoop announced on Instagram, “we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work. New dates are now October 20 and 21, 2023.”

And over at Fox today, there was at least one heavy hitter on the picket line. Actor Brag Grunberg posted a photo of himself and NYPD Blue co-creator David Milch.

