Disneyland Paris Hit By Cast Member Strike & Demonstrations; Visitors Split Between Solidarity & Dismay Over Disruption

Disneyland Paris was hit by a strike and demonstrations on Tuesday amid escalating industrial action by cast members who are demanding better pay and conditions.

Hundreds of cast members paraded through the theme park out of costume waving banners bearing slogans such as “The Magic Doesn’t Exist Without Us” and “Unhappy Cast Member: Stitch Is Showing His Teeth”.

Twitter account DLP Report, an anonymous fan account covering events at the theme park, posted numerous shots of protestors walking through key landmarks such as Frontierland, Central Plaza and the Disney Castle.

June 6, 2023

The labor dispute has been dragging on since last August and this is the fourth physical demonstration at the park in recent weeks.

Momentum around the action has been building with 1,000 of the park’s 17,000 employees joining a similar demonstration on Saturday. Numbers for today’s demonstration have yet to be released.

Key demands include a net monthly pay rise of $213 (€200) for all the employees at the park, higher pay for Sunday shifts and additional help with transport costs to the site, which is situated 20 miles (32 kilometres) east of Central Paris.

Disneyland Paris management, which had been informed of the industrial action ahead of time by labor representatives, opted to keep the park open.

It issued a statement via its @Disneyland Help Twitter handle on Monday warning visitors that some of the park’s shows and activities were likely to be disrupted or cancelled by the strike but that the attractions and hotels would remain open.

Visitors to the park on Tuesday appeared to be split between solidarity for the Disneyland workers and dismay that their costly “trips of a lifetime” had been hit by the strike as they too took to social networks to document the protests.

Opened in 1992, Disneyland Paris is the only Disney resort in Europe region and has welcomed some 250 million visitors over its 30-year history.