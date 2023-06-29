Disneyland California Adventure To Temporarily Close Two Attractions, Monorail In July

The Disneyland monorail and two California Adventure attractions will temporarily close in July for refurbishment.

“Soarin’ Around the World,” a global virtual hang glide tour, will be closed today through July 14, according to the Disneyland Resort website.

Also closing is the Disneyland monorail, which transports passengers to and from the park, will also close on Wednesday.

Upcoming, California Adventure’s “Toy Story Midway Mania,” a shooting game featuring the film’s characters, will close July 17.

No reopening dates have been publicly revealed for the “Soarin” and “Toy Story” attractions.