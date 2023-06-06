Disneyland Resort Unveils $83 Summer Ticket Offer For CA Residents, But There’s A Catch

Disneyland Resort unveiled a summer discount ticket offer for California residents today, with prices as low $83 for s single day/single park admission, but there is the usual catch: Guests must buy three days’ worth of tickets, making the total $249 for three days admission.
The deal is good for visits Monday through Thursday, or guests can pay $299 for visits on any day of the week.
The discounted tickets went on sale Tuesday and must be redeemed between June 12 and Sept. 28.
A ticket and reservation are both still required for admission. Park officials urged customers to make reservations early, noting that availability will be limited on select days, particularly as the expiration date of the tickets nears. Details can be found here.
City News Service contributed to this report.
