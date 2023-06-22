Disney+ Making Drama On Shooting Of Jean Charles De Menezes From Jeff Pope

Disney+ is making a drama about Jean Charles de Menezes, the innocent Brazillian national shot in the UK as police hunted down the 7/7 bombers.

Philomena writer Jeff Pope is behind Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, which is being produced by ITV Studios-backed Etta Pictures.

Set immediately after the London bombings in 2005, the series will focus on the manhunt for a group of would-be terrorists and the tragic killing of the innocent Brazillian, after he was mistaken as a suspect. His 2005 murder is seen as one of the great British miscarriages of justice and the Met Police was found guilty in 2007, with Commissioner Ian Blair resigning shortly afterwards. De Menezes’ parents and other relatives are among those serving as consultants for the series.

The series will be directed by BAFTA award-winning Paul Andrew Williams (A Confession) and produced by BAFTA award-winner Kwadjo Dajan (Appropriate Adult; Mrs Biggs; Little Boy Blue).

“This is a crucial drama series for us, reflecting our ambition to tell stories with real authenticity and which really matter to our audiences,” said Liam Keelan, SVP Original Content, Europe and Africa, Disney. “This is a subject Jeff Pope and Kwadjo Dajan are incredibly passionate about and have been wanting to explore for some time. It’s a privilege for us to collaborate with them on this important true story.”

Production will begin in 2023. The drama will be executive produced on behalf of Disney by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted, Disney+.