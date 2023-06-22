Kenneth Branagh & A Live Musical Performance From ‘Wish’ Feature At Disney Slate Show – CineEurope

Disney was the final studio to present here at CineEurope in Barcelona, highlighting 17 upcoming films and bringing A Haunting in Venice star/director Kenneth Branagh to town, as well as a live performance of “This Wish” from animated adventure Wish which releases in November.

Head of Global Theatrical Distribution, Tony Chambers, started off the show, thanking exhibition for the success of Avatar: The Way of Water before introducing a pre-taped message from James Cameron. The filmmaker said to the crowd, “I’m thankful to have had you as our partners. Bravo to all of you.”

The Avatar films are “a labor of love,” he said, “and there are three more to go in the coming years. Thank you for doing everything you do for keeping the magic of cinemagoing alive and well.”

Chambers noted this is Disney’s 100th anniversary, “a century of iconic, stellar storytelling… Stories need to be seen on the big screen.” He pointed out that 2023 is the first year since 2019 that Disney will be releasing a movie from each of its brands.

Footage from the Live Action division included an extended look at July release Haunted Mansion which was introduced via video by LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish and Rosario Dawson. Barcelona also got an early glimpse of 2024’s Snow White starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler as well as a first look at next year’s origins story Mufasa: The Lion King.

Pixar’s Pete Docter introduced by video an extended look at next March’s Elio while Amy Poehler appeared in a taped message to run down a sizzle for summer 2024 sequel Inside Out 2.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige, also by video, introduced an exclusive clip of November’s The Marvels and mused, “There is so much to look forward to,” including 2024’s Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, and next summer’s Captain America: Brave New World with Anthony Mackie taking up the shield.

Next up, 20th Century’s A Haunting in Venice brought Branagh to the stage in Barcelona who said it’s “a privilege to play Hercule Poirot, the most famous detective with humor, heart and an unforgettable moustache.”

Branagh noted the production had found “an amazing palazzo” in Venice whose interior was recreated at Pinewood where the story unfolds in “a labyrinth through the supernatural world.” As he introduced footage from the September release, he said, “I relish the chance to deliver this big screen experience.”

An extended look was also screened for The Creator, Gareth Edwards’ post-apocalyptic thriller starring John David Washington which releases in September. A sizzle reel provided insight into Wes Ball’s May 2024 release Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Searchlight Head of Business Operations & International Marketing, Rebecca Keary, showed off footage and trailers for Sundance hit Theater Camp releasing next month, as well as Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with Emma Stone which starts rollout in September, and Taika Waititi’s November pic Next Goal Wins.

Then it was on to Lucasfilm and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with a pre-taped message from Harrison Ford who said, “Last year, I promised we’d have a new Indiana Jones movie. The time is upon us with great excitement” and he introduced a clip. The film world premiered in Cannes and Disney is screening it here ahead of rollout beginning June 28.

Walt Disney Animation wrapped the show with Wish writer and executive producer Jennifer Lee who called the November release “a true celebration of everything that Disney stands for” and “an animated musical comedy adventure that captures the spirit of Disney classics.”

She showed off a clip before introducing Danielle Fiamanya who treated the audience to a live performance of song “This Wish.”