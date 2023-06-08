You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Disgraceland’ Podcaster Jake Brennan Signs With Range Media Partners

Jake Brennan Karin Dailey

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Brennan, the man behind the hit rock n roll true-crime podcast Disgraceland, and his production company Double Elvis, have signed with Range Media Partners.

The company will manage Brennan, whose stable of podcasts also includes Badlands and Badlands.

Brennan has been making episodes of Disgraceland, a true crime podcast about musicians getting away with murder and behaving very badly, since 2018. It is currently in Season 12.

It has told stories about the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke, GG Allin, John Lennon, Grateful Dead and, most recently, Jeff Buckley.

“I didn’t want to do just another music podcast and I don’t think there’s a lot of great music podcasts,” Brennan, who was a member of punk band Cast Iron Hike, told Deadline in 2018. “The best podcasts are all about telling stories. I knew a lot about the general aspects of these stories from being a music fan – I first read the Jerry Lee Lewis story in Rolling Stone magazine when I was 15 – but the details come from research. It’s the details that interest me and I try and hone in on the characters. I try to do stories that people know and some they don’t, like the Norwegian black metal episode.”

A TV version of the podcast was in development in 2020 with Nashville trio Callie Khouri, Michael Lohmann and T Bone Burnett and Aaron Kaplna’s Kapital Entertainment, but it didn’t move forward.

Brennan and his partner Brady Sadler subsequently launched Double Elvis, to develop audio formats and expand those across film and TV.

Other podcasts include Dear Young Rocker, About A Girl, Here Comes The Break with Def Jam Recordings and History Listen with Audible hosted by St. Vincent. He also wrote a book – Disgraceland: Musicians Getting Away With Murder and Behaving Very Badly.

Brennan and Double Elvis continue to be repped by UTA’s Oren Rosenbaum.

