DGA Vows To Keep Fighting For An “Inclusive Society” Despite Supreme Court’s Rulings On Affirmative Action & LGBTQ+ Rights

DGA

The Directors Guild said today that it “remains steadfast in our fight for an equitable and inclusive society” despite the Supreme Court’s rulings this week that rolled back affirmative action and LGBTQ+ rights.

On Thursday, the high court banned colleges and universities from taking race into account when considering students for admission. Earlier today it ruled in favor of a web designer who refused on religious grounds to create websites that celebrate same-sex weddings.

“After the Supreme Court’s recent decisions over the past two days that rolls back decades of progress for people of color and the LGBTQ+ community,” DGA president Leslie Linka Glatter said in a statement on behalf of the guild, “we reaffirm our unequivocal commitment to eliminating discrimination in all its forms for people of color, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities and other historically underrepresented groups in film and television. We will continue our decades-long fight to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all, and we will do our part to defend the rights and interests of all our members.”

