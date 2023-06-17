‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Eva Longoria Says Show’s Themes Wouldn’t Pass Today’s Cultural Litmus Tests

Long-running television hit “Desperate Housewives” would be canceled in this era for its racy and controversial themes, costar Eva Longoria claims.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Longoria said the show – which ran from 2004 to 2012 – had storylines that would cause outrage today. Longoria played Gabrielle Solis on the show, an ex-model in an unhappy marriage.

“I don’t know if we could do the show today,” she said. “I think we’d get canceled. I mean, not canceled on TV, but like canceled in culture, because it was so groundbreaking. We said and did so many things that were shocking at the time.”

Despite that, Longoria wouldn’t mind a reboot. “I’d be the first one to sign up. I’d probably be the only one.”

Longoria was part of the ensemble that included Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo) and Marcia Cross (Bree van de Kamp) in the show.