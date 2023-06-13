Denver Nuggets Score First NBA Title In Win Over Miami Heat; Nikola Jokić Named Finals MVP

The Denver Nuggets have won their first NBA title in their franchise’s history besting the Miami Heat in Game 5. The new champions had a final score of 94 while their counterparts were held at 89.

Nikola Jokić was named the Finals MVP with the player contributing 28 points and 16 rebounds in the final game.

“It’s good, it’s good,” Jokić told ESPN after being crowned as the basketball champions. “The job is done, we can go home now.”

The two-time basketball league MVP also said, “It was an amazing effort by the team, It was an ugly game. We couldn’t make shots but at the end, we figured out how to defend.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone praised Jokić calling him “a great person.”

“He’s a great husband, father and son and brother. And on the basketball court he has proven time and time again that he’s the best player in the NBA,” Malone added. “He’s our MVP, we love him and we’re thankful that he’s wearing a Nuggets’ uniform.”

The Nuggets won their first NBA title but Malone is not done yet and is ready to win another title.

“The last step after a champion is to be a dynasty,” he said in the post-game conference. “So, we’re not satisfied. We accomplished something that this franchise has never done before but we have a lot of young and talented players in the locker room and I think we just showed through 16 playoff wins what we’re capable of on the biggest stage in the world.”

Other notable Denver players included Michael Porter Jr. who scored 16 points and Jamal Murray added 14 points to the board.

Watch the moment the Denver Nuggets won in the video posted below.