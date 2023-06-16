Daytime Emmys To Honor Susan Lucci & Maury Povich With Lifetime Achievement Awards

Susan Lucci and Maury Povich will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys.

The Emmys were supposed to be held today on CBS. But the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in May announced it was postponing them, as well as the June 17 Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, because of the WGA strike.

Lucci and Povich will be celebrated in person once the awards are rescheduled.

“I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy,” Lucci said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

“I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy,” Povich said in a statement. “I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was President of the New York Chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment.”

Lucci starred as Erica Kane for over 40 years on All My Children. In May 1999, on her 19th nomination, she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Povich hosted the first-run syndicated show Maury from 1998 to 2022.

NATAS also announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees. Inductees are professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years respectively. This year’s class is:

Gold Circle

Tanya Hart, Host / Producer, Entertainment News

Wendy Riche, Producer, Daytime Drama

Al Schwartz, Producer, Specials

Vernée Watson, Performer, Daytime Drama

Silver Circle