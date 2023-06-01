David C. Leavy Named COO Of CNN Worldwide

David C. Leavy, a top executive at Warner Bros. Discovery, as been named COO of CNN Worldwide.

Leavy will oversee commercial, operational and promotional activities across the network. The move is effective on June 20.

Leavy currently is chief corporate affairs officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, and will maintain public policy and social responsibility oversight on behalf of Warner Bros. Discovery. He has been with Discovery for 23 years.

The network has seen its ratings languish. In May, its primetime audience dropped 25% from the same month a year earlier, to an average of 494,000 viewers. The network also saw a decline in the total day audience.

Licht’s strategy has been to focus more on the network’s newsgathering, rather than opinion personalities, and he’s been in the midst of retooling the nighttime lineup. Kaitlan Collins is moving from the morning show to the key 9 p.m. time slot, among other changes. CNN also unveiled new on air graphic and typeface, a look that was unveiled at Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation.

CNN Worldwide CEO Chris Licht said in a statement that Leavy’s “operational experience, institutional knowledge and key industry relationships perfectly complements the strengths of our leadership team. He is a strategic, versatile and dynamic executive who will work with myself and the senior leadership team to help transform our business as we get the full programming slate on the air, build out our digital future and grow the CNN brand around the world.”

“Everyone who works with David has seen how his energy, work ethic and collaborative style positively impacts an organization, and I can’t wait for him to join me and the CNN team,” he added.

Before the Warner Media merger, Leavy served as chief corporate affairs officer for Discovery Inc. CNN noted the key roles he played in the launch of Discovery+, the agreement to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive in 2018 and the company’s listing on NASDAQ in 2008, as well as Discovery and Europsport’s agreement for the rights to the Olympic Games across Europe. Earlier, Leavy served as chief spokesman and senior director of public affairs for the National Security Council and as deputy press secretary for foreign affairs in the Clinton White House.

