‘Dave’ Season 3 Finale Featuring Rachel McAdams, Drake & Brad Pitt Streaming On YouTube

No Hulu subscription? No problem. The Season 3 finale of FX’s DAVE is now streaming on YouTube.

The episode, in which Dave’s quest for love reaches an epic conclusion, finished out a season full of guest stars and cameos with perhaps the wildest yet — Rachel McAdams, Drake and Brad Pitt.

Co-creator and star Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky) spoke with Deadline about the final episode and securing those guest appearances in an interview that can be found here.

If you haven’t caught up on Season 3, the rest is streaming on Hulu along with the first two seasons.

In Season 3, Dave (Burd) is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

Also starring are GaTa as GaTa; Andrew Santino as Mike; Taylor Misiak as Ally; Travis Bennett as Elz and Christine Ko as Emma.

Burd and Jeff Schaffer co-created the series and executive produce along with Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.