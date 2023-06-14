‘Daredevil: Born Again’ & ‘The Penguin’ Productions Paused Until After WGA Strike

Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin finally have thrown in the towel: Deadline has learned that the Disney+ series and the Max drama will remain on pause until the end of the WGA Strike — whenever that may be.

New York-based writers routinely have picketed the Marvel series Daredevil outside of its base at Silvercup East. Production repeatedly has been shut down on the drama, most recently on June 12. Production on the revival was previously paused by sunrise picketing when members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 refused to cross the line. It was then suspended for the rest of the week.

It’s been roughly the same for The Penguin, The Batman spinoff that also has been targeted repeatedly by WGA East picketers.

Daredevil: Born Again, which has been filming in and around New York, is three months into an eight-month shoot on an 18-episode new season for Disney+. Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who cannot provide writing services on set due to the strike, the new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil aka Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. Vince D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

The Penguin is from Matt Reeves. The eight-episode drama sees Colin Farrell reprising his Batman villain while Cristin Milioti plays female lead Sofia Falcone. The series comes from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.