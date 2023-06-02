Danny Bonaduce To Undergo Brain Surgery

Actor and radio host Danny Bonaduce will undergo brain surgery next week in hopes of curing a long-standing health issue.

Bonaduce, age 63, was a beloved member of TV classic The Partridge Family before moving on to reality shows like Breaking Bonaduce. He currently hosts The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on iHeart Radio.

Bonaduce dropped out of his radio show for two months last year because of his health, but kept talking to doctors even after returning.

He told TMZ about his condition, claiming his brain felt “fuzzy.” But the medical teams couldn’t decide on what the issue was. Finally, one provided a diagnosis of hydrocephalus, a fluid buildup on the brain.

“I can’t figure out what caused it, ’cause I’ve done so many stupid things on reality TV shows,” he said to TMZ. “I took a guitar to the head. That hurt, and was possibly the cause of all this. I got punched in the face by José Canseco, a 265-pound professional athlete. And by the way, I didn’t hit the floor.”

The surgery on Monday will put a stent and drain port in his head to remove the fluid.

“From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct, it’ll be 50% better right out of it,” he said. “I’ll wake up like, ‘Hey, it’s me, I’m back! But I’d rather be safe than sorry. I don’t wanna get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured.”