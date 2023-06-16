Daniel Ellsberg Dies: Analyst Who Leaked The Pentagon Papers To New York Times & Washington Post Was 92

Daniel Ellsberg, left, testifies as leadoff witness at second day of the three day conference sponsored by 17 antiwar congressman, an event spurred by the publication of the Pentagon Papers.

Daniel Ellsberg, a onetime advisor to Nixon Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara and RAND Corp. analyst who leaked the 7,000-word secret history of the Vietnam War known as the Pentagon Papers to the New York Times and Washington Post, has died. That, according to multiple reports. He was 92.

Ellsberg’s decision to provide top secret report, officially known as the Report of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Vietnam Task Force, and the newspapers’ decisions to publish it proved a turning point in the public’s attitude toward the war, President Richard Nixon and trust in the government.

It was also a landmark moment for a free press in America, as the resulting Supreme Court decision upheld the right of the Times and Post to publish the documents.

The events attending the leak, publication and court clash over the papers have been the subject of multiple film and TV projects, including Steven Spielberg’s 2017 film The Post in which Matthew Rhys played Ellsberg. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Other films based on the Papers and their impact include the Oscar-nominated 2009 doc The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers, directed by Judith Ehrlich and Rick Goldsmith.

In 2003, FX produced The Pentagon Papers directed by Rod Holcomb and executive produced by Joshua D. Maurer. The film covers Ellsberg’s life, beginning with his work for RAND and ending with the day on which his espionage trial was declared a mistrial by a federal court judge. James Spader was cast as Ellsberg.

PBS aired The Pentagon Papers, Daniel Ellsberg and The Times in 2010. Produced by the Times and PBS’ POV series, the program included a panel discussion with Ellsberg and Times editors marking the 35th anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling.