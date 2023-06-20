Dan Stevens Replaces Justin Roiland In ‘Polar Opposites’ Hulu Animated Series – Watch Season 4 First-Look Video

Dan Stevens is voicing Korvo in the upcoming fourth season of Hulu’s adult animated series Solar Opposites. He is taking on the role from series creator Justin Roiland who exited in January when Hulu Originals and Solar Opposites studio 20th Television Animation severed ties with the writer-producer-performer after he had been accused of domestic violence.

Korvo is a grouchy alien who always wears ceremonial robes and professes to hate Earth. He desperately wants to fix their spaceship so he can escape to a new planet.

In the cast, Stevens joins Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack.

Season four of Solar Opposites will premiere on August 14, 2023 on Hulu with 11 episodes followed by a Valentine’s Day special coming in 2024. Watch a first-look video below. The series already has been renewed through Season 5.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. “Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

In Season 4, the show pack ups the sci-fi and gets normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures.



