Dan + Shay Become First Coaching Duo On ‘The Voice’ Season 25

NBC’s musical competition series The Voice revealed Grammy winners Dan + Shay will be the show’s first-coaching duo for Season 25. The show is set to air in Spring 2024.

Dan + Shay served as Blake Shelton’s Battle Advisors in Season 20.

The Grammy winners will have their red double chair alongside Reba McEntire and John Legend who return for back-to-back cycles. Additionally, Chance the Rapper returns following his season 23 debut.

NBC previously confirmed the coaching panel for season 24, airing fall 2023 includes Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

“The Voice” was the #1 alternative series in total viewers for the fourth consecutive season, according to the network.

The series is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. It was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.