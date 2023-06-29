Damon Lindelof To Serve As Mentor For ScreenCraft TV Pilot Competition

Damon Lindelof will mentor one up-and-coming TV writer as part of ScreenCraft’s latest TV pilot writing competition.

The Lost and Mrs. Davis exec producer will meet with the winner of the competition, which usually receives several thousand submissions. He will serve as the grand juror of the competition, which will open submissions on July 1 and run through September 30.

The pilot program is being launched in partnership with The University of Georgia M.F.A. program in Film, Television, and Digital Media. Writers interested in submitting can do so via Coverfly.

There’s no worry that entering will go against the WGA strike rules as ScreenCraft has been communicating with the guild and its legal team has reviewed the program and confirmed it is in compliance with strike rules. The materials will not be shared with industry jurors until the final round, which is in January and ScreenCraft is not sharing materials with struck companies or their representatives as long as the strike is in effect.

“ScreenCraft has always taken seriously the responsibility of supporting emerging writers through its programs,” said Tom Dever, the VP of Development for Industry Arts, ScreenCraft’s parent company. “Facilitating a personal mentorship with creators of this stature is such an incredible opportunity for aspiring television writers and consistent with our mission.”

“With the state of Georgia now among the top three production hubs in the US, I can’t think of a better time for us to partner with Screencraft, the preeminent launching platform for screenwriters and filmmakers embarking on successful careers in film and television,” added Neil Landau, Executive Director of The University of Georgia M.F.A.. “Our program educates, mentors, inspires and nurtures above-the-line emerging screenwriters, directors, and producers to make exceptional creative work, and Screencraft helps get them noticed as they segue from academia into the industry.”