Curzon CEO Philip Knatchbull Exits After 17 Years 

Curzon CEO Philip Knatchbull today said that he plans to leave the company after 17 years in post. He will remain in the role until November when a new CEO is expected to be in place.

Knatchbull became CEO of what is now Curzon when he completed the acquisition of Curzon Cinemas and film distributor Artificial Eye in 2006. Joining the two companies was part of a strategy to create a vertically integrated development, production, distribution, exhibition, and streaming company. During his tenure, the outfit has blossomed into Curzon Cinemas, Curzon Film, and Curzon Home Cinema all unified under the Curzon brand.

Charles S. Cohen’s Cohen Media Group acquired Curzon in late 2019.

“Curzon is an honored and recognized leader in the international market,” said Cohen. “Phillip Knatchbull has done a terrific job providing leadership and being a champion in our industry along the way. We wish him all the best as he moves on in his career.”

Curzon Film has released over 400 films theatrically in the UK and Ireland, taking home multiple Oscars and BAFTA wins. The company most recently picked up Alice Rohrwacher’s Cannes Competition title La Chimera as well as Spanish filmmaker Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren’s 2023 Berlinale prize winner 20,000 Species Of Bees.

“I have been on the most incredible journey for the last 17 years and worked with some of the most brilliant and passionate people in the business,” Knatchbull said in a statement today.

“The success Curzon has had is almost entirely down to my colleagues, both past and present, who believed in my vision and helped build Curzon into the highly respected company it is today. I wish Charles Cohen and my colleagues all the best for the future. After a short pause to catch my breath, and not being somebody who particularly enjoys playing golf, I will look for the next opportunity to bring my passion for film to another venture.”