Culture Creative Entertainment Hires Netflix’s Sherley Ibarra As Literary Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Culture Creative Entertainment, the nascent talent agency founded by former Abrams Artists Agency agents Brad Rosenfeld, Paul Weitzman and Karen Kirkland, has hired a new literary agent.

The company has hired Sherley Ibarra, who joins from Netflix, where she was Manager of Animation Outreach & Engagement. Ibarra was at the streamer for over three years, having previously been Vice-President of Creative Talent Development & Outreach at Nickelodeon.

At CCE, she will represent a diverse roster of talent working across TV series and features in both live-action and animation.

At Netflix, she led the talent incubation programs, designed to create opportunities for emerging and mid-level writers, directors, and producers for the U.S. and Canada across live-action, unscripted, and animation series and films. She developed the Netflix Animation Writing Program, Advancing Voices: Netflix Canada Creator Program, and the Netflix Created By Initiative.

Ibarra started her career in entertainment as a producer of the San Diego Latino Film Festival before making the move to Nickelodeon as Vice-President of Creative Talent Development & Outreach, where she championed the network’s Writing and Artists Programs and produced over 150 events worldwide to identify and develop new pools of creative talent.

Rosenfeld and Weitzman, who were previously co-heads of Abrams Artists Agency, which was rebranded to A3 Artists Agency in March 2020, and fellow lit agent Kirkland set up the company in July 2019 and signed the WGA’s new franchise agreement during the standoff between the guild and the Association of Talent Agents, which led to more than 7,000 writers firing their agents.

“I’m ecstatic to join the incredible Culture Creative Entertainment team as a Literary Agent. I’m a big fan of their talent-first approach and look forward to adding to their long list of success,” said Ibarra.