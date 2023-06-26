CTAM & Common Sense Media Team On StreamSafely Summer Camp For Safe Streaming Content

CTAM and Common Sense Media have partnered on StreamSafely Summer Camp,, an online destination at StreamSafely.com where parents and kids can find safe, family-friendly programming without the risks that come with pirated content. The site includes a collection of 46 movies curated by the nonprofit Common Sense Media available through June, July and August, along with a checklist for parents on safe streaming.

A CTAM study from October 2022 found that 38% of households with kids report accessing pirated content a few times a year, well above the mean for the US adult population overall (26%). Piracy sites appear free, but they make money by stealing personal information, often by installing destructive malware or ransomware on users’ home computers. Digital video piracy (i.e., illegal streaming, stream ripping, etc.) accounts for more than $50 billion in revenue losses for the global tv and movie industry, according to the study.

“Many families stream pirated content without even knowing it – they search for free streaming and trust the results because these sites are easy to find and resemble official sources,” said Vicki Lins, President and CEO, CTAM. “Fake sites have real consequences: economic damage for artists, malware and identity theft for families, among other risks. We’re proud to offer StreamSafely Summer Camp with our partners at CommonSense so families can trust what they’re watching. ”

“We want to help parents relieve any worry or stress when searching for safe, family-friendly content online that they can share and enjoy with their kids this summer,” said Jill Murphy, Editor-in-Chief and Head of Distribution at Common Sense Media. “We’re excited to partner with CTAM and offer families an exciting variety of curated age-appropriate movie reviews that they can trust.”

Some of the content in the collection includes:

Akeelah and the Bee

Big Hero 6

The BFG

Coco

Coraline

Descendants

Despicable Me

Encanto

Ferdinand

Finding Nemo

Frozen

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Hidden Figures

How to Train Your Dragon

Ice Age

In The Heights

The Incredibles

Inside Out

The Kid Who Would Be King

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Lego Movie

Lilo and Stich

Little Women (2019)

Luck

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Moana

Napoleon Dynamite

Raya and the Last Dragon

RBG

Ron’s Gone Wrong

School of Rock

Science Fair

The Sea Beast

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shrek

Soul

Spies in Disguise

Spirited Away

Spy Kids

Turning Red

Up

WALL-E

Whale Rider

Wolfwalkers

Zootopia