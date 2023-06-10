Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast Week 6: What DGA, SAG-AFTRA Moves Mean For Hollywood; Guests Ro Khanna & Becca Balint
Read the full story

Crypto.com Arena Will Retain Its Name Despite Corporate Shuffling

Crypto.com Arena AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Crypto.com is shuttng down a portion of its business, but its name will remain on the downtown Los Angeles arena that is home to the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks.

On Friday, Crypto.com said it is closing its institutional exchange in the US. That division helped large investors trade in and out of positions in cryptocurrency. About 400 customers are affected, the company said.

However, the company’s biggest service, its app, will continue on to serve small investors. The app has multiple millions of users, the company claims.

Crypto.com purchased the naming rights to the arena from Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) in 2021. Crypto.com paid $700 million to have its name on the venue for 20 years. The arena was previously known as Staples Center.

Stadium and arena names change frequently in sports as corporate fortunes wax and wane. The NBA recently saw the Miami Heat’s FTX Arena sell its naming rights to a software company after FTX went bankrupt in a massive scandal.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad