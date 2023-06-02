‘Cruel Intentions’: Amazon Sets Main Cast For Series Adaptation

Amazon has set the main cast for Cruel Intentions, its series adaptation of the 1999 cult film, sources tell Deadline. Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine) and Myra Molloy (He’s All That) are set as leads, along with fellow series regulars Khobe Clarke (Yellowjackets), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), Sara Silva (The Boys), Sean Patrick Thomas (Cruel Intentions film) and John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me).

The series adaptation, set in Washington D.C., hails from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Original Film. It’s expected to air on Prime Video.

In this new incarnation of the premise, which is rooted in the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, two ruthless step siblings will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

Hook will play Caroline Merteuil, the queen of everything – or at least the queen of Delta Phi. Burgess is Lucien, Caroline’s stepbrother. Molloy portrays Annie, a model student and respectable young woman, who also is the daughter of the Vice President of the U.S. Silva portrays Cece, Caroline’s right hand at Delta Phi. Kim plays Blaise, a senior member of Alpha Gamma who knows everything about everyone and will happily use that knowledge to his advantage. Clarke portrays Scott, the son of a congressman and a new recruit for Alpha Gamma. Johnson plays Beatrice, a reporter for the school paper and leader of the anti-Greek movement at the university. Thomas plays Professor Chadwick.

Also set for recurring roles are Laura Benanti as Claudia and John Tenney as Congressman Russell.

Fisher is writing the pilot with Goodman supervising. The duo will write the series together.

The 1999 film, written and directed by Roger Kumble, starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. The film is a modern retelling of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, set in New York City among rich high schoolers. It was followed by a prequel in 2000 and sequel in 2004, as well as a jukebox musical in 2015.

Neal H. Moritz of Original Film, who produced the 1999 movie, is executive producing alongside the company’s Pavun Shetty. Also exec producing are Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Bruce Mellon.

