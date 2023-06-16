Critics Choice Real TV Awards: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’, ‘Taste the Nation’ & ‘Top Chef’ Lead Field

From left: 'Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,' 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' and 'Top Chef'

Paramount+ spinoff RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Hulu’s Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and Bravo veteran Top Chef led the field with two wins apiece at the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which were revealed today.

Bravo and Netflix topped all networks and platforms with four trophies. Streamers Apple TV+, Hulu and Paramount+ were the only others to score multiple wins. See the full list below.

Broadcast networks made a good showing today, with CBS’ The Amazing Race taking Best Competition Series, NBC’s The Voice winning Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety and ABC’s Shark Tank scoring Best Business Show.

Schitt’s Creek alum Eugene Levy, who leads Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, was named Star of the Year category, while Lisa Vanderpump was honored with the 2023 Impact Award.

KTLA+ and KTLA.com will air 2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards – A Salute to the Winners, a special hosted by Sam Rubin and Megan Henderson, tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Here are all the winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards, following by a list of wins by network/platform:

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race (CBS)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES|

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW\

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW|

Shark Tank (ABC)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Frozen Planet II (BBC One)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

Queer Eye (Netflix)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

BEST SHOW HOST

(tie)

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

STAR OF THE YEAR

Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

IMPACT AWARD

Lisa Vanderpump

WINS BY NETWORK/PLATFORM

Bravo – 4

Netflix – 4

Apple TV+ – 2

Hulu – 2

Paramount+ – 2

ABC – 1

BBC One – 1

CBS – 1

FX – 1

MTV – 1

NBC – 1

Syndicated – 1