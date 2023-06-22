‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Jing Lusi & Richard Armitage To Lead ITV Drama ‘Red Eye’

Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage are leading an ITV drama about an all-night plane flight from London to Beijing and the corridors of power within Whitehall.

Lesley Sharp is also set for Bad Wolf’s Red Eye, which is the debut TV project from Flightplan director Peter A. Dowling.

The show will air on ITVX in 2024. After attending a medical conference in Beijing and coming frighteningly close to dying in a car crash, Dr Matthew Nolan, played by Armitage (Obsession, Stay Close) arrives home and is immediately arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport. Exhausted and confused, Nolan is accused of the murder of a woman who was in the car he crashed. DC Hana Li, played by Lusi, is the no-nonsense, London officer charged with accompanying Nolan back to Beijing, but plenty happens on the way.

“Red Eye marks a turning point in British Asian representation and I am beyond thrilled and proud to be leading this series alongside the wonderful Richard Armitage,” said Lusi, who played Amanda Ling in breakout Crazy Rich Asians and also starred in Netflix’s Man vs. Bee ooposite Rowan Atkinson.

ITV drama head Polly Hill said: “Red Eye is a brilliantly addictive thriller with an international story taking place on the red eye flight from Heathrow to Beijing.”

The series will be produced by Sony-backed Bad Wolf. Julie Gardner (I Hate Suzie, Doctor Who) will EP alongside Lachlan MacKinnon (Industry, A Discovery of Witches). Fortitude and Power Book IV: Force Director Kieron Hawkes will direct all episodes for the series, which is produced by Kristian Dench (The Capture, Strike Back). Sony Pictures Television is handling international distribution.