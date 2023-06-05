‘Companion’: Lukas Gage, Megan Suri & Harvey Guillén Board New Line’s Sci-Fi Thriller From ‘Barbarian’ Team

Lukas Gage (You), Megan Suri (It Lives Inside) and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) have closed deals to join Jack Quaid in Companion, New Line’s sci-fi thriller from the team behind last fall’s horror smash Barbarian, which Drew Hancock will direct from his own original script, in his feature debut.

Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. New Line acquired Companion in a competitive situation following the multi-studio bidding war for Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger’s new horror Weapons, which Cregger is producing alongside Vertigo’s Roy Lee and BoulderLight’s Raphael Margules & J.D. Lifshitz, as well as Miri Yoon.

Also on board to produce Companion are BoulderLight’s Margules & Lifshitz, Vertigo’s Lee, and Cregger. BoulderLight’s Tracy Rosenblum and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs will exec produce.

Most recently wrapping production on Max’s Dead Boy Detectives and Amazon/MGM’s Road House reimagining from director Doug Liman, Gage can currently be seen starring opposite Penn Badgley in the fourth season of Netflix’s global hit serial killer thriller, You. Other recent credits for the actor include the critically acclaimed Neon pic How to Blow Up a Pipeline, as well as Max’s Moonshot and series including The White Lotus, Euphoria, Angelyne and Love, Victor. Gage will additionally be seen coming up in Brittany Snow’s SXSW-premiering feature directorial debut Parachute and Fargo Season 5.

Suri is best known for leading Bishal Dutta’s horror thriller It Lives Inside, which won the Midnighters Audience Award at this year’s SXSW Film Festival and will be released theatrically by Neon later this year. She’s also been seen in films like Sony’s Missing and the award-winning indie The Miseducation of Bindu, as well as on series like Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and Peacock’s Poker Face.

Best known for his portrayal of Guillermo de la Cruz, the human ‘familiar’ of a group of Staten Island vampires, on FX’s hit comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, which returns for its fifth season on July 13 and has already been picked up for a sixth, Guillén will also soon be starring in Warner Bros’ DC pic Blue Beetle, out August 18th. The actor also recently voiced the role of Perrito in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the critically acclaimed animated feature that proved a box office smash for Uni and DreamWorks, in a moment otherwise devoid of family fare.

Gage is represented by WME and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Suri by Entertainment 360, WME & Skrzyniarz & Mallean; and Guillén by Innovative Artists and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.