Comic-Con: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Netflix, Universal Pictures & Sony Pictures Sit Out Fan-Fest Amid Labor Unrest

Comic-Con is the latest event to be hit by Hollywood’s labor issue.

A number of the major studios have decided against having a presence at the fan-fest, which is scheduled to kick off in San Diego on July 19.

Deadline has confirmed that Universal Pictures, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures and Netflix are among those companies not planning to attend in a major way.

It comes as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is currently on strike, having failed to reach a deal with the AMPTP, and SAG-AFTRA is still negotiating with the studios. As we revealed earlier today, it’s a pivotal moment for the actors as their contract is up on June 30.

Given this uncertainty, the studios decided against planning a major presence in case the actors, as well as the writers are unwilling to attend. However, It does look likely that the directors will ratify their deal with the AMPTP later this evening.

It is the latest blow for Comic-Con, which was forced to cancel its main event in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also comes as a slew of other film and TV-focused events have been impacted. The Television Critics Association’s summer press tour has been canceled and there are even question marks as to whether the Emmys will go ahead in September.

The move will mean that attendees won’t be able to hear about, and potentially see, anything from upcoming movies such as Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels or Lucasfilm projects such as Ahsoka.

Universal Pictures has movies such as The Exorcist and The Last Voyage of The Demeter, which would have been classic Comic-Con fare, while Sony has Kraven The Hunter.

Netflix, meanwhile, recently held its own fan-event, Tudum, in Brazil, where it talked about the return of Stranger Things and the upcoming adaptation of Chinese sci-fi novel The Three Body-Problem from the Games of Thrones creators.

HBO will also not have a major presence at Comic-Con this year, but this has not been impacted by the labor negotiations; it doesn’t have any sci-fi, supernatural or fantasy fare with House of the Dragon not coming back for season two until next year. Its sister streamer Max, however, may attend, bringing some unannounced animated projects.

Sources close to some of the studios added that if things change on the labor front, there is still the chance of plans changing and making a last-minute appearance.

On a brighter note, there will be a presence for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and there will be a Sonic the Hedgehog restaurant opening.