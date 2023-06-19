‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Died From Alcohol Abuse

Cody Longo (aka Cody Anthony) died of “chronic ethanol abuse” – more commonly referred to as alcohol abuse – according to a medical examiner’s report obtained by TMZ.

The actor was best known for his role as Nicholas Almain on NBC’s daytime drama Days of Our Lives and also as Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights. He was 34.

Longo was found dead in February at his home in Austin, according to TMZ. His wife, Stephanie Clark, became concerned that she couldn’t reach him while working at a local dance studio and asked police to do a welfare check. He was found dead in bed when officers arrived, TMZ reported.

Related Story Why Soap Actors Will Keep Working If There Is A SAG-AFTRA Strike As Scripts Continue To Be Written

At the time, his representative, Alex Gittelson, told the New York Times that Longo had struggled with alcohol addiction for years, but also had recent period of sobriety.

Longo portrayed Nicholas Almain on Days of Our Lives in 2011. He went on to land the lead role of Eddie Duran in Hollywood Heights. The Nick at Night/Teen Nick series followed aspiring singer-songwriter Loren Tate (Brittany Underwood), whose life changes forever when she crosses paths with her rock-star idol Eddie Duran (Longo).

His other TV credits included guest/recurring roles on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Brothers & Sisters and most recently Nashville, The Catch and Secrets & Lies. His film work includes Wildflower and Not Today.

Longo also played Evan in Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, the fifth installment in the franchise. He also appeared the the Fame movie remake.