Ex-CNN Producer Sentenced To More Than 19 Years In Prison For Coercing Minor Into Sexual Activity

A former CNN producer was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after he plead guilty to a charge of coercing a 9-year-old minor into sexual acts.

John Griffin, who worked at CNN for eight years, including on the morning show New Day, also was sentenced to 15 years of supervised release and he was ordered to pay restitution. The sentence was handed down on Monday at a federal court hearing in Vermont.

CNN fired Griffin after he was charged in the case in 2021.

According to prosecutors, Griffin allegedly used Kik and Google Hangouts to seek parents “who would allow him to train their minor daughters to be sexually subservient.” That included offering to host the mothers and their daughters at a ski house in Ludlow, VT “for the purposes of sexual training.” As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop two other counts against him, and they were dismissed, according to court records.

The indictment claimed that Griffin, in 2020, paid to fly a mother and her 9-year-old daughter from Nevada to Boston. He brought then to the ski house, “where the child was directed to engage in and did engage in illegal sexual activity.”