CNN Plans Another July 4th Concert Special: Demi Lovato, Post Malone And Sheryl Crow Among Lineup Of Performers

CNN is planning another Independence Day special, The Fourth In America, that will include performances from Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Zac Brown Band and Leon Bridges.

Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell and Cari Champion will host the special, which also will include Sheryl Crow, Darius Rucker, Alanis Morrisette, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Smash Mouth and The Plain White Ts.

This will be the fourth year that the network has scheduled a Fourth of July special, following CNN’s long running tradition of New Year’s Eve coverage from Times Square.

The special also will include a performance by the United States Air Force Band, as well as fireworks shows from around the county, including Washington, D.C.