Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ Adds Leslie Bibb

EXCLUSIVE: Count Leslie Bibb in for Clint Eastwood’s growing jury in his Warner Bros. movie, Juror #2.

The actress, who can currently be seen in Lionsgate’s Sebastian Maniscalco family comedy, About My Father, joins already cast Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch and Kiefer Sutherland. Gabriel Basso is in talks.

Four-time Oscar winner Eastwood directs and produces from a script by Jonathan Abrams. Joining Eastwood as producers are Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena.

Juror #2 follows family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the wrong killer. Basso is eyeing to play the man on trial. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell are EPs.

Upcoming, Bibb will star in the Apple TV+ original series, Palm Royale, opposite Kristin Wiig, Alison Janney, Ricky Martin and Laura Dern. Based on Juliet McDaniel’s book, Mrs. American Pie, the series is set during the ‘Powderkeg Era’ of the 1970s, and follows Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.

Bibb starred in the original, Iron Man, and its sequel, Iron Man 2, and as the scene-stealing ‘Carley Bobby’ in Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, as well as New Line’s Tag, and The Lost Husband, which she also produced. Bibb also starred as Brooke McQueen in the Ryan Murphy series, Popular.

She is repped by CAA and John Carrabino Management.