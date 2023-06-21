Blumhouse TV Lands Rights To Adapt Clémence Michallon’s Novel ‘The Quiet Tenant’

EXCLUSIVE: The Quiet Tenant, the debut novel by Clémence Michallon, is set to be adapted for the small-screen by Blumhouse Television.

The Thing About Pam producer has closed the rights for an adaptation and is developing the book, which was recently described by the New York Times as an “expertly paced psychological thriller”, as a limited series or streaming movie.

The Quiet Tenant, which was published this month by Knopf in the U.S. and Abacus in the U.K, is a thriller about a serial killer, narrated by those closest to him: his 13-year old daughter, his girlfriend and the captive victim he has earmarked for death.

In the book. Aidan Thomas is a hard-working family man and a somewhat beloved figure in the small upstate town where he lives. He’s the kind of man who always lends a hand and has a good word for everyone. But Aidan has a dark secret he’s been keeping from everyone in town and those closest to him. He’s a kidnapper and serial killer. Aidan has murdered eight women and there’s a ninth he has earmarked for death: Rachel, imprisoned in a backyard shed, fearing for her life.

When Aidan’s wife dies, he and his thirteen-year-old daughter Cecilia are forced to move. Aidan has no choice but to bring Rachel along, introducing her to Cecilia as a “family friend” who needs a place to stay. Aidan is betting on Rachel, after five years of captivity, being too brainwashed and fearful to attempt to escape. But Rachel is a fighter and survivor, and recognizes Cecilia might just be the lifeline she has waited for all these years. As Rachel tests the boundaries of her new living situation, she begins to form a tenuous connection with Cecilia. And when Emily, a local restaurant owner, develops a crush on the handsome widower, she finds herself drawn into Rachel and Cecilia’s orbit, coming dangerously close to discovering Aidan’s secret.

Michallon said she “knew from the beginning” that her serial killer would not get to speak. “I’m a reporter by trade, so I took writing an authentic serial killer novel as a great responsibility. Since the serial killer here victimizes women, there was something important in the centering of female voices,” she said.

Michallon will executive produce on the project. Obviously no writers are yet attached.

On the television side, in addition to NBC’s Renee Zellweger-fronted The Thing About Pam, Blumhouse is behind HBO’s Sharp Objects and Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird as well as Amazon’s upcoming The Horror of Dolores Roach.

“I read Clémence’s novel in one sitting and was riveted. The story has all the elements of a great screen adaptation,” said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO of Blumhouse.

“Jason Blum is one of the most dynamic producers working today,” added Michallon, “With an enviable slate of motion picture and television credits, and every one of them has viewers tethered to the screen. His vision for bringing The Quiet Tenant to viewers is incredibly strong. I am thrilled he has taken an interest in my work and to be collaborating with him on this project.”

Michallon was represented in the deal by Ryan Wilson at Anonymous Content and Stephen Barbara at Inkwell Management.